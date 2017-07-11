Nifty Hits 9,800; Infosys, Tata Motors Among Top Movers
From the Nifty basket of shares, 34 were trading higher while 17 were among the losers. Tata Motors, Infosys and State Bank of India were among the top gainers.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: July 11, 2017 09:48 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
The stock markets continued on their record breaking run on Tuesday as both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose to their record highs. The Sensex jumped as much as 86 points to hit record high of 31,802.03 and the broader Nifty rose to its all-time high of 9,800. The gains in the opening deals were led by index heavyweights Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Sun Pharma. Meanwhile, other Asian shares and the dollar cautiously edged higher on Tuesday, as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy. Overnight, U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks as investors were optimistic ahead of earnings.
Back home, analysts say that probability of Nifty hitting psychologically important level of 10,000 is quite high in July.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 34 were trading higher while 17 were among the losers. Tata Motors, Infosys, Tata Motors DVR, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, Sun Pharma and TCS were among the gainers in the Nifty, up nearly 1-1.8 per cent each. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Tata Power, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.
On the sectoral front, buying was visible across the sectors baring a few metal and consumer durable shares. IT shares were witnessing good buying interest as the BSE IT index jumped over 1 per cent. auto, energy, realty and capital goods shares were also seeing buying interest.
The broader markets broadly in-line with the benchmark indices with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rising 0.2 and 0.4 per cent each respectively.
As of 9:45 am, the Sensex was up 92 points or 0.29 per cent at 31,807 and Nifty was at 9,803, up 0.32 per cent or 32 points.
Story first published on: July 11, 2017 09:48 (IST)