Sensex Set For A Flat Start, Housing Finance Companies In Focus

Indian equity markets are set to open flat on Monday in the absence of sufficient global cues as most of the Asian markets are shut today. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down 9 points at 8,175 as of 8.15 a.m..



Back home, shares of banking and housing finance companies will be in focus today after many public sector banks including country's biggest lender State Bank of India slashed benchmark lending rates by up to 90 basis points. Shares of housing finance companies like Repco Home, Gruh Finance, GIC Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance will also be in focus after Prime Minister Naredra Modi in his address on New Year's eve announced interest rate rebate up to 4 per cent on heme loans up to Rs 12 lakh.



Meanwhile, shares of real estate companies focused on affordable housing like, Kolte Patil, Ansal API, Purvankara Projects etc. will also be in focus as the incentives announced by PM Modi is likely to give a big boost to the affordable housing sector, analysts say.

On Friday, Nifty closed 1 per cent higher at to settle at 8,185, registering a gain of 3 per cent for 2016. Analysts expect markets to stabilise after a pull-back in last few trading sessions."Nifty looks stable now after this rebound (Friday's)and expected to inch higher also. However, we suggest continuing with stock specific trading approach rather focusing on index," Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities said in a note.So far as foreign flows are concerned, FIIs continued to be net sellers of Indian shares, which is likely to keep sentiments weak.On Friday, foreign institutional investors sold cash shares worth Rs 586 crore. However, domestic investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 725 crore.