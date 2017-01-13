Sensex Set To Open Higher; Infosys, TCS In Focus

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note in trades today tracking futures trade on Singapore Exchange.
Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note in trades today tracking futures trade on Singapore Exchange, which was up 0.15 per cent or 12 points at 8,439. However, Infosys' earnings, which is expected before the market opening, is likely to set the direction of market today, say analysts. Shares of TCS will also be in focus, which is likely to react to its December quarter earnings, announced post market hours yesterday and the elevation of N Chandrasekaran as the top boss of the $100 billion Tata Group.
Meanwhile, Asian shares dipped on Friday while the dollar was poised for a losing week, as investors weighed whether President-elect Donald Trump would stress growth-boosting steps when he takes office.
South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 per cent and Taiwan Weighted slipped 0.36 per cent. While, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.39 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.47 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell and the U.S. dollar dropped to a five-week low on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump, in his eagerly-awaited news briefing the previous day, failed to provide details on fiscal policies that were expected to bolster the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 63.28 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,858.87, while the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,2270.44. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, dropped 16.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,547.49, a day after hitting a record high.
Back home, investors will focus on third quarter earnings from India's second largest outsourcer- Infosys. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit expect Infosys to report net profit of Rs 3,556 crore on sales of Rs 17,290 crore compared with net profit of Rs 3,606 crore during the previous quarter. Operating profit or EBITA is expected to come in at Rs 4,204 crore.
Dollar revenue growth is likely to reduce by 1.3 per cent to $2,554 million and constant currency revenues are likely to slip 0.3 per cent. CLSA expects Infosys to cut revenue guidance by 50 basis points.
Analysts say investors will focus on demand environment across verticals, timely closure of budgets and pricing outlook and progress on automation front.
On Dalal Street, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 12.77 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 110 crore on Thursday. (With agency inputs)
