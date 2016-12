Sensex Sheds Gains To Close Flat On Profit-Taking

Indian shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Wednesday as investors booked profits, though gains in some recently battered stocks helped support markets.They had posted their biggest gains in nearly three weeks in the previous session.The BSE Sensex fell 0.01 per cent to 26,210.68 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.02 per cent to 8,034.85.

© Thomson Reuters 2016