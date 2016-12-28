NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Sheds Gains To Close Flat On Profit-Taking

BSE Sensex fell 0.01 per cent to 26,210.68, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.02 per cent to 8,034.85.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 28, 2016 16:15 (IST)
Sensex fell 0.01 per cent to 26,210.68 on Wednesday.
Indian shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Wednesday as investors booked profits, though gains in some recently battered stocks helped support markets.

They had posted their biggest gains in nearly three weeks in the previous session.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.01 per cent to 26,210.68 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.02 per cent to 8,034.85.

© Thomson Reuters 2016



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: December 28, 2016 16:15 (IST)
