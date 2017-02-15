Sensex Struggles, Tata Motors Slumps 9% On Earnings Disappointment
Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Idea Cellular, BHEL and Aurobindo Pharma were among the top Nifty losers, recording losses betwee 1 per cent and 7 per cent.
Including Wednesday's losses, Tata Motors has shed more than 14% in five sessions.
Indian stock markets were choppy on Wednesday, dragged by losses mainly in the auto, pharmaceuticals and real estate stocks. Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR slumped over 9 per cent, extending their Tuesday's losses after the automaker reported disappointing earnings. The Nifty Auto index declined as much as 2 per cent at day's low, weighed down by Tata Motors. The Indian markets saw a tepid start despite Asian shares rising early on Wednesday and Wall Street logging record highs overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke in support of an interest rate hike next month.
Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst at Sharekhan, told NDTV the Nifty has strong support at 8,700 and he would remain long on the market as long as that level holds.
The rise in US stocks nudged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to a 19-month high. The index was up 0.3 per cent early on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei added 1 per cent and Australian stocks rose 0.9 per cent. The Fed chairperson said on Tuesday that the US central bank will probably need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting in March, pointing to a solid US job market and economy, and that delaying rate increases could leave the Fed's policymaking committee behind the curve.
Tata Motors fell nearly 9 per cent at day's low, extending losses to a second straight day. The auto maker had during the markets hours on Tuesday reported a 96 per cent fall in net profit for the December quarter, citing sharply lower earnings at its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and losses in its domestic business.
At 9:37 am, 31 stocks in the 51-scrip Nifty basket were trading in the positive zone. Among the top gainers were Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and Bosch - up between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.