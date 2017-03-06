Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Trades Above 8,950

Indian shares gained on Monday as the GST Council unanimously approved the draft central GST and integrated GST laws on Saturday, which has brightened the scope of GST rollout from July 1, 2017. The Sensex surged over 200 points to 29,049.05 and the 51-share Nifty made a high of 8,960.25 amid buying across sectors except IT and pharma shares. Meanwhile, Asian shares also recovered from their intraday lows boosting sentiments.



The GST Council unanimously approved the draft central GST and integrated GST laws in its 11th meeting on Saturday. The Centre wants to bring these bills in the second half of the Budget session that starts this week as it wants to stick to the July 1 deadline to rollout GST.



Buying was visible across the sectors. The auto, banking and energy sub-indices of NSE were up around 1 per cent each.

Coal India was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.46 per cent followed by Axis Bank and BHEL, which were up 1.45 per cent each. Reliance Industries and Eicher Motors were the other two among the top five gainers in Nifty.Meanwhile, Idea Cellular was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.45 per cent followed by Grasim Industries and TCS, which were down over 1 per cent each. Sun Pharma, Infosys, Aurobindo Pharma were the other prominent losers in Nifty.As of 9.55 am, Sensex was up 203 points at 29,035.47 and the Nifty traded 56.8 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 8,954.35.Among other Asian indices, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shanghai Composite traded higher with 0.1 to 0.5 per cent gains while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent. However, it was off its day's lows.