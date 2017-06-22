NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
Sensex Surges Over 200 Points To Record High, Nifty Near 9,700; Infosys Leads Gains

Infosys was the top gainer in Nifty, up 2.5 per cent, followed by Yes Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and HDFC, which rose between 1.5-2.1 per cent.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 22, 2017 11:41 (IST)
Sensex crossed the 31,500 mark for the first time on Thrusday (June 22).
Indian shares extended gains in noon trade with the BSE Sensex rising nearly 240 point to a fresh all-time high of 31,522 and Nifty gaining nearly 60 points to 9,698. Gains in the market were led by banking and financial services and IT shares. Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares nearly 0.8 per cent to a record high of 23,897.85 led by gains in Yes Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB and SBI. Nifty IT, the IT sub-index of NSE rose as much as 0.82 per cent.

As of 11:35 am, Sensex was up 233.54 points or 0.74 per cent at 31,517.18 and the NSE benchmark Nifty traded 61.70 points higher at 9,695.30.



