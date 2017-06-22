Sensex Surges Over 200 Points To Record High, Nifty Near 9,700; Infosys Leads Gains

Indian shares extended gains in noon trade with the BSE Sensex rising nearly 240 point to a fresh all-time high of 31,522 and Nifty gaining nearly 60 points to 9,698. Gains in the market were led by banking and financial services and IT shares. Nifty Bank, NSE's sub-index for banking shares nearly 0.8 per cent to a record high of 23,897.85 led by gains in Yes Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB and SBI. Nifty IT, the IT sub-index of NSE rose as much as 0.82 per cent.



Infosys was the top gainer in Nifty, up 2.5 per cent, followed by Yes Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and HDFC, which rose between 1.5-2.1 per cent.



As of 11:35 am, Sensex was up 233.54 points or 0.74 per cent at 31,517.18 and the NSE benchmark Nifty traded 61.70 points higher at 9,695.30.