Sensex Takes A Pause After Record-Setting Spree, Tata Steel Surges 7%
Tata Steel surged after consolidated net loss narrowed in the March quarter.
Sensex has been on a record-setting spree.
Sensex and Nifty overcame a flat start to edge higher in early noon trade today with Tata Steel surging nearly 7 per cent. Experts says markets are showing some signs of fatigue today after two back-to-back record-setting sessions and traders could book profit at higher levels. Weak Asian cues weighed, too. The 30-share index after hitting a fresh lifetime high (intra-day) of 30,620.72 in early session slipped 57 points to 30,524. The gauge had gained 394.45 points in the previous two sessions. Similarly, after scaling a new life high of 9,521 (intra-day), the Nifty turned lower by 22.55 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 9,489.70. But at 11:09 am, the Sensex was up just 11 points while Nifty hovered near 9,500.
Traders said emergence of selling by participants at record levels and weak Asian cues dampened sentiment in domestic markets. Investors were worried about US President Donald Trump's ability to push through his economic agenda following accusations that he tried to quash an FBI probe.
Major losers were ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, GAIL, SBI, Adani Ports, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries.
Bucking the trend, Tata Steel was trading higher nearly 7 per cent higher after consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,168.02 crore for the quarter ended March 2017. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.22 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.01 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei too was down 0.49 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.01 per cent lower yesterday.