Sensex Turns Flat After Hitting Fresh High, Axis Bank Down 2%

Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday tracking muted global cues with Sensex rising over 50 points to a fresh high of 30,184.22 and Nifty gaining nearly 8 points to 9,363.4. The rupee also advanced further gaining as much as 14 paise against the dollar to 63.98 compared to its previous close of 64.12.
Analysts say markets are likely to pause for a while after rallying for three consecutive sessions. The Sensex has jumped over 2.5 per cent in last three trading sessions. Meanwhile, volatility is also expected during intraday trade due to expiry of April series future and options contracts.
Among sectors, auto was the biggest gainer with Nifty Auto - National Stock Exchange' sub-index for auto stocks- gaining 0.67 per cent. FMCG, IT and pharma were the other sectoral gainers in the index.
