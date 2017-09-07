Sensex Ends Flat; Midcap, Smallcap Shares Outperform

The BSE Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Thursday as gains in metal shares were offset by losses in oil and gas shares such as Reliance Industries, which turned ex-bonus today. Sensex closed 0.02 per cent lower at 31,662.74 while the Nifty settled 0.13 per cent or 13.70 points higher at 9,929.90. Meanwhile, smallcap and midcap shares outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.75 per cent and 0.604 per cent respectively.



Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, propelled by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, on positive sentiment as global markets recovered after the U.S. government agreed to raise its debt limit until December, but could not sustain gains as heavy weights like Reliance Industries, ITC fell on profit booking.



Among Nifty stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top gainer, up 4.11 per cent followed by Vedanta and Eicher Motors, which gained 2.68 per cent and 2.43 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield motorbikes, rose as much as 3.9 percent after the Economic Times reported the company is set to make a binding takeover bid for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati for $1.8 billion-$2 billion.

Meanwhile, BPCL was the top loser in Nifty, down 2.02 per cent followed by ITC, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel.