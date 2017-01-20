Sensex Under Pressure, Axis Bank Leads Fall In Banking Stocks
Axis Bank shed as much as 6.4 per cent in its biggest percentage drop in nearly two-and-a-half months after reporting a 73 per cent plunge in its December-quarter profit.
January 20, 2017
Indian shares were under pressure on Friday after two straight sessions of gains, dragged down by Axis Bank Ltd on disappointing results while investors remained cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president later in the day.
Broader sentiment was also subdued even after China's fourth-quarter economic growth beat expectations and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a less hawkish policy stance.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent, and looked set to end the week 0.1 per cent lower.
"From the viewpoint of probability, I feel the downside probability is more than upside because factors that pertain to the latter have already been discounted," said Madhumita Ghosh, head of Corporate Solutions Victory Inc.
If India does not see proper growth in the coming times, then markets may fall further, she added. The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.36 per cent at 8,405, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.39 per cent lower at 27,201.69.
Axis Bank shares were trading at two times their 30-day average volume.
Among other losers, ICICI Bank was down 1.89 per cent while Infosys Ltd fell as much as 1.26 per cent to its lowest since Nov. 25, 2016.
Telecom stocks were among the top gainers with Idea Cellular up 2.96 per cent and Bharti Airtel 2.37 per cent higher.
ITC Ltd rose up to 0.6 per cent to its highest since Nov. 8, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd was up 0.5 per cent.