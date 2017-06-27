Sensex Erases Opening Gains, Nifty Falls Below 9,550; PSU Banks Weigh

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices traded marginally lower
The Sensex, which had risen nearly 150 points in opening deals on Tuesday, erased morning gains while the Nifty fell below its important psychological level of 9,550 on the back of selling pressure in PSU banking, realty and energy shares.Analysts say that the markets are likely witness some volatility this week amid derivatives expiry and will be steered by the countdown to the all-new GST (Goods and Services Tax) kicking off on July 1. Markets were closed on Monday for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). "The PM's US visit, GST rollout and derivative expiry will dominate the market trend in a truncated trading session this week," said Vijay Singhania, founder-director at Trade Smart Online. There is a bit of nervousness with the scheduled rollout of the landmark tax reform Goods and Services Tax (GST), he added.
Meanwhile, from the Nifty basket of shares, 22 were trading higher while 29 were among the losers. Aurobindo Pharma was the top Nifty gainer, up 2 per cent at Rs 686. Adani Ports, ITC, Cipla, Indian Oil, HDFC, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank were also among the gainers. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BPCL, GAIL India, Infosys and NTPC were among the laggards.
The state-run lenders were facing the heat of selling pressure after reports suggested that strong steps taken by Reserve Bank of India to resolve non-performing assets (NPAs) are likely to raise provisioning by a whopping 25 per cent this year as lenders will take up to 60 per cent hair cut while resolving these accounts. Reacting to the news, the PSU Bank Nifty was among the top sectoral losers, down nearly 2 per cent. Power, private sector banks and oil & gas stocks were also facing a mild selling pressure.
The broader markets were also trading on a lacklustre note with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices trading marginally lower.