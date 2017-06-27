Sensex Erases Opening Gains, Nifty Falls Below 9,550; PSU Banks Weigh

Aurobindo Pharma was the top Nifty gainer, up 2 per cent at Rs 686. Adani Ports, ITC, Cipla, Indian oil, HDFC, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank were also among the gainers.