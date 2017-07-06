Sensex Up Over 100 Points, ITC Leads Gains

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex got off to a steady start today by rising over 100 points while the Nifty regained the 9,650 mark. The 30-share index advanced nearly 130 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 31,377.66 in late morning deals. FMCG, banking and auto shares were among the prominent gainers in the market. The FMCG sub-index of NSE was up 0.79 per cent led by gains in ITC, which was up 1.7 per cent. ITC was also the top gainer in Nifty, which was up 0.25 per cent or 24 points as of 10:26 am.



The Sensex had gained 35.77 points in a range-bound trade yesterday.



According to traders, sustained buying by domestic financial institutions gave investors the confidence.

Reliance Industries, Lupin, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp also found themselves on the gainers list.Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.21 per cent and Shanghai Composite 0.04 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, lost 0.27 per cent.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.01 per cent lower yesterday.