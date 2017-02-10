Sensex Turns Flat, Grasim Industries Surges Over 4% On MSCI Inclusion

9.50 am: Grasim Industries was the top gainer in Nifty, up 4.12 per cent. The stock is witnessing buying after getting included in the MSCI India index.



Meanwhile, Sensex was turned flat and the Nifty was up only 6 points at 8,785 as metal shares gave up gains.



9.20 am: Indian shares made a firm opening on Friday tracking gains across global markets. The Sensex gained over 100 points to 28,456 and the Nifty50 index jumped over 40 points to regain the 8,800 mark.

Gains in the market were led by banking, IT and metal shares. Nifty Bank, the banking sub-index of NSE was up over 0.5 per cent led by gains in state-owned banks. State Bank of India was up 1.21 per cent leading gains among PSU banks. SBI will report its earnings later in the day. IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank were the other gainers in the banking sub-index.Among Nifty stocks, Grasim Industries was the top gainer, up 4 per cent followed by Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel.Meanwhile, BPCL was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.65 per cent followed by Auro Pharma and Zee Entertainment, which were down 1.24 per cent and 0.67 per cent respectively.Rupee opens higher at 66.81 per dollar against Thursday's close of 66.84.