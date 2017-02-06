Nifty Hits 8,800 After 4 Months, Sensex Up Over 200 Points
Analysts expect Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates by 0.25 per cent at its bi-monthly monetary policy review tomorrow.
Sensex rose over 200 points while the broader Nifty traded above its crucial psychological level of 8,800 for first time in four months on the back of strong global cues. Meanwhile, hopes of interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday also added to the bullish sentiment on the Dalal Street. As of 9:43 am, the Sensex was up 211 points at 28,452 and Nifty rose 60 points to 8,801.
The Budget 2017-18 is positive for the medium-term inflation outlook which may lead to a 25 bps rate cut at the monetary policy meet, but the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep it on hold for the whole of 2017, says a Nomura in a report.
According to Japanese financial services major Nomura, though the central bank might go for a policy easing on February 8, it would be a "close call" considering some global factors like higher oil prices and narrowing interest rate differentials.
Meanwhile, buying was visible across the sectors with interest rate sensitive sectors such as banking, auto and real estate among the top sectoral gainers.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 44 were advancing while 7 were declining.
IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, BPCL and Grasim Industries were among the gainers. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's Labs, Idea Cellular, Bosch, ACC, HCL Tech and HDFC were among the notable losers.
The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap index was up 0.84 per cent while the small-cap index rose nearly 1 per cent.
From the mid-cap space, JP Associates was the top gainer, up 8.5 per cent at Rs 14. HDIL, Himachal Futuristic, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, GTL Infra, Prakash Industries, Indian Hotels, Gammon Infra and EIH Ltd were also among the gainers from the mid-cap space.