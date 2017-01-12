Sensex Trims Early Gains, Infosys Rises Over 2%

10.16 a.m.: Sensex trimmed its morning gains after metal stocks came under further selling pressure. The Sensex was up 70 points at 27,210 and the Nifty traded 14 points higher at 8,395.



The metal sub-index of NSE was down 1.06 per cent. Among Nifty stocks, Power Grid was the top gainer surging 3.74 per cent followed by Infosys and Tech Mahindra, which were up 2.34 per cent and 2.27 per cent respectively.



9.40 a.m.: Sensex was up 135 points at 27,275 and the Nifty rose 35 points to regain the 8,400 mark as IT stocks extended gains. The Nifty IT sub-index was up 1.43 per cent. Infosys was the top gainer in the IT index, up 2.3 per cent followed by Tech Mahindra.

Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday. The BSE Sensex gained as much as 70 points to 27,212 and the Nifty index was only 3 points away from the 8,400 mark.However, pharma shares came under sharp selling pressure after US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said that pharma companies are charging higher prices for their medicines and suggested bidding for government purchases, which will save billions of dollar for the US government. "We are going to start bidding. We are going to save billions of dollars over time," Trump said.The pharma sub-index of NSE, Nifty Pharma fell over 2 per cent led by Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab and Lupin, which were down between 1.2-2.2 per cent.Meanwhile, IT stocks led gains today and offset the losses in pharma shares. The Nifty IT sub-index of NSE was up nearly 1 per cent. Infosys was the top gainer in Nifty up 2.1 per cent. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and Wipro also gained between 0.5-2 per cent. TCS will report its earnings later in the day.Rupee opens higher at 68.15 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 68.32.