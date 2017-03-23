NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Shankara Building IPO Oversubscribed On Second Day

Bengaluru-based Shankara Building Products on Tuesday raised Rs 103.5 crore from anchor investors.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 23, 2017 17:17 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Shankara Building Products' three-day initial share sale closes on Friday.
Shankara Building Products' three-day initial share sale closes on Friday.
New Delhi: Shankara Building Products' initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed till afternoon trade on Thursday, which was the second day of its three-day bidding.

The IPO received bids for 53,02,400 shares against the total issue size of 52,94,467 shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange or NSE till 12:00 pm showed.

Bengaluru-based Shankara Building Products on Tuesday raised Rs 103.5 crore from anchor investors. The retailer's three-day initial share sale closes on Friday.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 45 crore and an offer for sale of little over 65 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 440-460 per share. It would constitute at least 25 per cent of the post offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

At the upper end, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 345 crore.

Book running lead managers to the offer were IDFC Bank Ltd, Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Shankara Building Products is an organised retailer of home improvement and building products in India.

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 23, 2017 17:04 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ New Rail Reservation System, Vikalp, From April: 10 Things To Know
Shankara Building ProductsShankara Building Products IPOShankara Building Products shares

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.