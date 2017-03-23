Shankara Building IPO Oversubscribed On Second Day

Shankara Building Products' three-day initial share sale closes on Friday.
New Delhi: Shankara Building Products' initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed till afternoon trade on Thursday, which was the second day of its three-day bidding.
The IPO received bids for 53,02,400 shares against the total issue size of 52,94,467 shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange or NSE till 12:00 pm showed.
Bengaluru-based Shankara Building Products on Tuesday raised Rs 103.5 crore from anchor investors. The retailer's three-day initial share sale closes on Friday.
The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 45 crore and an offer for sale of little over 65 lakh shares.
The price band for the IPO is Rs 440-460 per share. It would constitute at least 25 per cent of the post offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.
At the upper end, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 345 crore.
Book running lead managers to the offer were IDFC Bank Ltd, Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Shankara Building Products is an organised retailer of home improvement and building products in India.