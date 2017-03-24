NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Shankara Building Products Up To Rs 345 Crore IPO Sees Strong Demand

The retailer of home improvement and building products received bids for 218.7 million shares against 5.3 million shares on offer, according to data available as of 6:15 pm.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 24, 2017 19:03 (IST)
Shankara Building Products Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 345 crore ($53 million) was subscribed more than 41 times, stock exchange data showed on Friday.

The shares were being sold in a price range of Rs 440 to 460 apiece.

Education services provider CL Educate Ltd's up to Rs 240 crore IPO that closed on Wednesday was subscribed nearly two times. 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: March 24, 2017 19:03 (IST)
