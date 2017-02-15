Sun Pharma Shares Fall 3% On Q3 Profit Drop

Sun Pharma's management has said that it has submitted responses to Halol's form 483 and Sun Pharma is implementing corrective steps.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drug maker, fell as much as 3.64 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 625.65 after the company on Tuesday reported its first fall in quarterly profits in a year on Tuesday, due to slower sales in the United States, its largest market. Net profit in the last three months of 2016, fell to Rs 1,472 crore from Rs 1,545 crore in the same period a year ago, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs. 1,783 crore, according to Thomson Reuters.
US sales rose 4 per cent, while those in India were up 5 per cent. The firm's business in the United States has been pressured over the past year due to increasing competition and regulatory restrictions after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found violations in manufacturing practices at Sun Pharma's Halol factory in Gujarat.
The company has spent months trying to resolve the concerns, but the FDA remains dissatisfied and outlined further problems with the plant in an inspection report in December.
The brokerages gave mixed reactions to its December quarter earnings. Credit Suisse has maintained its 'neutral' stance on Sun Pharma for target of Rs 620 per share. Bank of Marrill Lynch has a buy call on the stock for target price of Rs 750 per shares and CLSA also recommends buying Sun Pharma for target of Rs 790 per share.
As of 11:11 am, Sun Pharma shares traded 2.6 per cent lower at Rs 632, underperforming the Nifty which was down 0.2 per cent. The BSE Healthcare index was down 1 per cent. (With Reuters Inputs)