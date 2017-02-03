Sun TV Shares Surge 27%, Hit Fresh 52-Week High

Trading volumes on the counter surged as 7.82 lakh shares changed hands compared with an average of 86,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 03, 2017 10:22 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Shares of Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun TV surged as much as 26.66 per cent.
Shares of Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun TV surged as much as 26.66 per cent to hit 52-week high of Rs 698.75 today. A court in Delhi had yesterday discharged former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In 2014, the CBI filed charges against the Marans and T Ananda Krishana, a Malaysian tycoon, for colluding to allow Maxis take control of Aircel, a Chennai-based company owned at the time by C Sivasankaran.
The order was passed by Special Judge OP Saini who is exclusively dealing with the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and those cases arising out of the investigation into it.
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said that despite the sharp rally today in Sun TV shares, he remains positive on the stock. The stock has given a break-out after a long time and the stock could go over Rs 750 in the medium term, he added.
As of 9:52 am, shares of Sun TV traded 25 per cent higher at Rs 688.80, outperforming the Nifty which was trading on a flat note.
Trading volumes on the counter surged as 7.82 lakh shares changed hands compared with an average of 86,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.