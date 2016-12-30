Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Can Fin Homes - Motilal Oswal's Picks For 2017

Indian markets have seen a rollercoaster ride in 2016 with Sensex and Nifty reacting to many global and domestic events. While Sensex and Nifty may end Year 2016 with minor gains, experts are hopeful about 2017 with an expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India as early as February and tax soaps by the government in the upcoming Budget.



Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has come out with its top picks for 2017:



Tata Motors (Target Rs 610): Jaguar Land Rover volumes and revenues are seen growing at around 12.5 per cent and 15 per cent CAGR over FY17-19, driven by continued new product launches. This coupled with mix improvement and full benefit of forex would drive realisations and revenues, the brokerage said.

(Target Rs 337): Strong capitalisation, significant improvement in loan book granularity (around 52 per cent from retail and SME), sharp improvement in liability profile (CASA ratio of 40 per cent) is helping ICICI Bank to build a low-risk business without much impact on core earnings.(Target Rs 2,260): The home financier is focused on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities promoted by Canara Bank in 1987. It is India's sixth largest housing finance company. Low cost funding from NCD/CP/Public Deposits is expected to increase to 60 per cent by FY18 from 35 per cent in FY16. This is expected to translate into expansion of spreads from 2.23 per cent in FY16 to 2.9 per cent in FY18.(Target Rs 1,207): Sterling Tools is one of the largest manufacturers of fasteners in India, with a market share of around 28 per cent. The company is a supplier of high tensile (HT) fasteners to Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Private Limited and Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Conducive macro factors like good monsoons, 7th pay commission rollout, passage of GST, increasing localisation by OEMs will propel Sterling Tools on a growth path going forward. An earnings growth of 20 per cent is expected over FY16-18.(Target Rs 1,248): APL is the largest manufacturer of ERW pipes in India with a capacity of 1.3 mt and enjoys a market share of around 15 per cent in domestic market ahead of Tata steel (6 per cent), DP Jindal group (7 per cent) and Surya Roshni (6 per cent). It has a diversified product portfolio. The domestic ERW pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent over FY16-19 to 10 million tonnes by FY19.