NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Tata Motors Shares Fall Over 8% After Q1 Earnings

On the National Stock Exchange, Tata Motors shares dived 8.16 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 382.10.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 10, 2017 13:22 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Tata Motors shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 382.45 on Thursday
Tata Motors shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 382.45 on Thursday
New Delhi: Tata Motors shares on Thursday slumped over 8 per cent after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations. After opening the day on a weak note, shares of the company further plunged 8.23 per cent to Rs 382.45 - a 52-week low -- on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company dived 8.16 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 382.10. 

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 41.54 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 3,199.93 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal year, benefiting from one-time gain relating to changes made to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) pension plans.

Tata Motors had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,260.4 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Income from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 59,818.22 crore, as against Rs 66,165.89 crore in the year-ago period, down 9.59 per cent.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 10, 2017 13:21 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Amazon India Looks To Hire More Than 1,000 Professionals
Tata MotorsJaguar Land RoverTata Motors earningsTata Motors Q1 earnings

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.