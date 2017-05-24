Tata Motors Surges On Strong Q4, JLR Margin Surprises

Tata Motors shares surged over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner reported strong earnings in the January-March quarter post market hours on Tuesday. Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,336 crore in Q4 which was ahead of Street estimates. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had estimated its net profit at Rs 2,810 crore. Tata Motors' revenue came in at Rs 77,272 crore compared to Rs 79,549 crore in the year ago quarter. Tata Motors said that its consolidated revenue came in lower by Rs 9,032 crore due to translation impact from pound to Indian rupee. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had estimated its revenue at Rs 78,797 crore.
Tata Motors' strong show in Q4 was led by its luxury British arm JLR, which reported 18 per cent annual jump in net profit at 557 million pounds led by 61 basis points increase in its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin at 14.5 per cent. JLR's revenue jumped 10 per cent annually to 7,268 million pounds.
"Jaguar Land Rover is pleased to end the fiscal year on a strong note in spite of the geopolitical and volatile economic environment. JLR believes that it has strong and exciting product actions and plans to continue to drive profitable and sustainable growth," Tata Motors said in a release to exchanges.
