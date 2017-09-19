Tata Sons Likely To Buy Rs 2,000-Crore Stake In Tata Motors: Report
Tata Sons, which last December bought a 1.73 per cent in the company through a similar reverse book build, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tata Group has previously said it wants to consolidate its holdings in group companies
Mumbai: Citi is handling the process for a prospective buyer to acquire up to Rs 2,000 crore ($311.8 million) worth of shares in Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. A source familiar with the transaction said the buyer was Tata Sons, the holding company behind the Tata conglomerate which owns nearly 35 per cent of the vehicle maker through its affiliated companies and trusts. The Tata Group has previously said it wants to consolidate its holdings in group companies.
According to the term sheet, the buyer is offering a maximum of Rs 421.56 apiece, or a 4 per cent premium to the stock's closing price on Monday. The purchase, which is being undertaken through a so-called reverse book build method, is for up to 1.71 per cent of Tata Motors, the term sheet showed.
