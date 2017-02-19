HDFC Bank, TCS, Five Other Companies Add Rs 48,519 Crore To Market Value

HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed by Rs 18,585.92 crore to Rs 3,52,313.93 crore.
New Delhi: Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 48,518.62 crore to their cumulative market valuation from February 13 to February 17, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.
While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Infosys, HDFC and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) saw rise in their market capitalisation or M-Cap for the week, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Coal India Limited (CIL), on the other hand, suffered losses.
The M-Cap of Reliance Industries soared by Rs 14,613.6 crore to Rs 3,48,828.60 crore while that of Infosys jumped by Rs 7,269.83 crore to Rs 2,29,625.56 crore.
IOC's valuation gained by Rs 2,355.55 crore to Rs 1,86,709.55 crore.
The market capitalisation of HDFC went up by Rs 2,282.59 crore to Rs 2,22,355.48 crore while that of TCS rose by Rs 2,256.14 crore to Rs 4,74,508.60 crore.
The M-Cap of ONGC climbed by Rs 1,154.99 crore to Rs 2,49,349.76 crore.
On the other hand, SBI's market value went down by Rs 5,940.26 crore to Rs 2,14,327.80 crore.
ITC's valuation declined by Rs 5,820.54 crore to Rs 3,25,283.02 crore.
Coal India's M-Cap dipped by Rs 5,090.07 crore to Rs 1,96,495.54 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, TCS led the chart, followed by HDFC Bank, RIL, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, CIL and IOC.
The Sensex and Nifty indices have recorded their fourth straight weekly gains by surging 134.50 points, or 0.47 per cent, and 28.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, respectively.