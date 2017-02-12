TCS, Infosys, ITC Add Rs 40,438 Crore To Market Value In A Week

The market capitalisation of TCS soared by Rs 32,108.12 crore during the period.
New Delhi: Three of the 10 most-valued companies added Rs 40,438.58 crore to their combined market valuation in the week ended February 10, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
However, seven others such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ONGC suffered losses of total Rs 15,665.14 crore in during the week.
Among the gainers, the market capitalisation or M-Cap of TCS soared by Rs 32,108.12 crore to Rs 4,72,252.46 crore. The valuation of Infosys zoomed by Rs 7,602.89 crore to Rs 2,22,355.73 crore while that of ITC by Rs 727.57 crore to Rs 3,31,103.56 crore.
On the other hand, ONGC's valuation plunged by Rs 9,689.09 crore to Rs 2,48,194.77 crore. HDFC Bank's M-Cap slumped by Rs 1,739.63 crore to Rs 3,33,728.01 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC tanked by Rs 1,196.73 crore to Rs 2,20,072.89 crore during the week.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) declined by Rs 1,098.85 crore to Rs 3,34,215 crore while that of SBI slipped by Rs 916.95 crore to Rs 2,20,268.06 crore. The market valuation of CIL dropped by Rs 806.97 crore to Rs 2,01,585.61 crore. Maruti Suzuki, the new entrant to the top 10 list, also suffered a loss of Rs 216.92 crore to Rs 1,84,595.08 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS led the chart, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, SBI, HDFC, CIL and Maruti.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex recorded a rise of 93.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.60 points, or 0.60 per cent, respectively.