TCS Says Founders To Participate In Share Buyback

Tata Sons owned 73.26 percent of TCS as of the end of December, according to stock exchange data.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 01, 2017 19:54 (IST)
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), which plans to buy back shares worth up to Rs 16,000 crore ($2.39 billion), said on Wednesday the founder group of the company intended to participate in the proposed buyback.

TCS, the country's top software services exporter, is part of the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, whose holding company is Tata Sons Ltd.

TCS last month approved the buyback of up to 56.1 million shares at Rs 2,850 apiece.

Story first published on: March 01, 2017 19:54 (IST)
