Titan Beats Demonetisation Blues, Shares Surge 10%

Shares of Titan rallied as much as 10 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 431.55 after company reported a strong December quarter earnings, beating analysts' estimates despite some headwinds on account of demonetisation. A good festival and wedding season contributed to growth in retail sales for Titan, the company said. Titan said that its net profit rose 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 255.75 crore in December quarter on total income of Rs 3,925.95 crore. Analysts on an average expected Titan to report net profit of Rs 244 crore on sales of Rs 3,675 crore.
Titan's EBITDA or operating profit came in at Rs 374 crore compared with Rs 309 crore during the same period last year. Its EBITDA margins improved 50 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 9.57 per cent from 9.07 per cent.
Titan in a statement said, "A good festival and wedding season contributed to growth in retail sales."
S Subramanian, CFO of Titan Company said, "Post-demonetisation many stores were closed while we were open and most of the jewelers predominantly work on cash basis and in our case, cash component used to be 40 per cent and that helped us."
"Grammage growth was encouraging because Diwali sales were outstanding and gold coin sales was quite strong before and after Diwali. Overall it was very good quarter," added Mr Subramanian.
As of 11:07 am, Titan shares traded 7.7 per cent higher at Rs 423.85, outperforming the Nifty which was trading on a flat note.