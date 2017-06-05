Titan, Gitanjali Gems, PC Jeweller Surge On GST Boost

Shares of jewellery retailers such as Titan Company, PC Jeweller, Gitanjali Gems and Tara Jewels surged between 6 per cent and 15 per cent on Monday as the Goods and Services Tax or GST Council over the weekend fixed a tax rate of 3 per cent on gold and gold jewellery under the new indirect tax regime. The move by the Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, was welcomed by the gems and jewellery industry.
"Currently, the industry pays taxes around 2 to 2.5 percent, so 3 percent is almost as good as no impact," Aditya Pethe, a director at WHP Jewellers said. "With this taxation, many unorganised players will be encouraged to enter organised trade."
Somasundaram PR, managing director, India, World Gold Council, said in a statement government's decision on gold was an encouraging step and would help stabilise an industry in which millions are employed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement