Tokyo Stocks Fall, Toyota Up On US Investment News

Tokyo: Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as exporters dropped and after Wall Street finished lower, but Toyota rose on news it is investing about $10 billion in the US over the next five years.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.37 percent, or 72.19 points, to sit at 19,382.14 in the first few minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index of all first-section shares was down 0.27 percent, or 4.25 points, to 1,549.07.



On Monday, Wall Street fell as petroleum-linked shares tumbled on lower oil prices.

European markets also sagged although the London market closed with another record as Brexit concerns battered the pound, which was at $1.2153 Tuesday. On Monday, Sterling had tumbled to a three-month low of $1.2125.In other currency trading, the dollar was quoted at 115.94 yen Tuesday morning against 116.07 yen in New York on Monday afternoon."It seems investors have started to sell off some of the positions they had built during the Trump rally around the end of last year," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities in Tokyo."It's easier for exporters that were bought in the rally to be sold," he told Bloomberg News.Risk aversion grew after British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted over the weekend that Britain would have control over its borders after Brexit, suggesting she would be prepared to quit Europe's trading zone to achieve it.In Tokyo stocks trading, Honda was down 0.59 percent to 3,480 yen while Canon fell 0.24 percent to 3,315 yen.Toyota was up 0.24 percent to 6,947 yen. The company announced its major US investment plans on Monday, just days after US President-elect Donald Trump criticised the Japanese automaker for a previously-announced relocation of Toyota Corolla production to Mexico.Japan's top pharmaceuticals maker Takeda rose 1.26 percent to 5,028 yen after announcing it would acquire US cancer drugmaker Ariad in a deal worth more than $5.0 billion.