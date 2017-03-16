NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Adani Enterprises, CEAT, Indraprastha Gas, Say Experts

Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: March 16, 2017 10:58 (IST)
The NSE benchmark Nifty surged to fresh all-times high today, tracking higher global markets after the US Federal Reserve signalled gradual rate hikes, soothing investors who had feared faster rate hikes. The Nifty rose to a fresh all-time high of 9,152 while Sensex gained as much as 217 points. The rupee also strengthened against the dollar, rising 45 paise to fresh 16-month high of 65.24 taking its gain in this year so far to 4.1 per cent against the greenback. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.

Stock talk

Gaurang Shah, Vice President, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services



Buy Shriram Transport Finance Company for a target of more than Rs 1,200

Buy IPCA Laboratories for a target of Rs 660

Buy Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 1150

Shrikant Shetty VP, Advisory - Equities, Motilal Oswal

Buy Equitas Holdings for a target of Rs 240

Buy CEAT for long term

Amar Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd

Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 107 with stop loss at Rs 96

Buy Arvind for a target of Rs 413 with stop loss at Rs 387

LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 597 with stop loss at Rs 576

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: March 16, 2017 10:58 (IST)
