Trading Calls: Buy Adani Enterprises, CEAT, Indraprastha Gas, Say Experts

The NSE benchmark Nifty surged to fresh all-times high today, tracking higher global markets after the US Federal Reserve signalled gradual rate hikes, soothing investors who had feared faster rate hikes. The Nifty rose to a fresh all-time high of 9,152 while Sensex gained as much as 217 points. The rupee also strengthened against the dollar, rising 45 paise to fresh 16-month high of 65.24 taking its gain in this year so far to 4.1 per cent against the greenback. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.



Stock talk



Gaurang Shah, Vice President, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services

Buy Shriram Transport Finance Company for a target of more than Rs 1,200Buy IPCA Laboratories for a target of Rs 660Buy Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 1150Buy Equitas Holdings for a target of Rs 240Buy CEAT for long termBuy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 107 with stop loss at Rs 96Buy Arvind for a target of Rs 413 with stop loss at Rs 387LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 597 with stop loss at Rs 576