Trading Calls: Buy Adani Enterprises, Tata Global, PC Jeweller, ONGC, Say Experts

On Monday, the stock markets closed higher for a third successive session (Representational image)
Indian markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note, with the SGX Nifty trading 3.5 points lower at 10,342.50 on the Singapore Exchange. Equities in the other Asian markets were trying to string together a fourth session of gains with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inching up 0.06 per cent, having rallied for three days in a row. Australian stocks added 0.2 per cent and Nikkei futures pointed to a steady start after the index scored its highest close in 25 years on Monday. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.23 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.32 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.51 per cent.
On Monday, domestic shares closed higher for a third successive session. The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark index Sensex closed up 0.62 per cent at 33,455.79. The NSE Nifty, which finished above 10,300 for the first time this month, ended 0.55 per cent higher at 10,322.25.
Market experts shared their top trading picks.
Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target price of Rs 159 with stop loss below Rs 150.50
Buy Tata Global for a target price of Rs 310 with stop loss below Rs 292.50
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research:
Buy PC Jeweller for a target price of Rs 465 with stop loss at Rs 420
Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 189 with stop loss at Rs 174.5
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.