Trading Calls: Buy Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, DHFL, Say Experts

Indian shares have been scaling new highs after the BJP won state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with a historic majority.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: March 17, 2017 09:47 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.
The National Stock Exchange benchmark index started Friday's session above its important crucial psychological level of 9,200 tracking gains in Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange or SGX. The index rose 65 points to a day's high of 9,218.40 while the Sensex added 239 points to 29,825. Indian shares have been scaling new highs after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with a historic majority. Analysts say that formation of a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh may accelerate economic progress in the state as greater economic cooperation between the central and state governments will result in faster project implementation. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.

Stock talk

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director, Choice Broking:

Buy Adani Ports for a target price of Rs 340-350 with stop loss at Rs 310

Buy Ambuja Cements for a target price of Rs 260 with stop loss at Rs 225

Buy Asian Paints for a target price of Rs 1,150 with stop loss at Rs 1,040

Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager, Angel Broking:

Buy L&T, Carborundum Universal, IRB Infra, Sadbhav Engineering, Mirza International, Navkar Corporation, Symphony and Blue Star

Sajiv Dhawan, JV Capital Services:

Buy DHFL, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance and Sintex

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: March 17, 2017 09:47 (IST)
