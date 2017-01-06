Trading Calls: Buy Adani Ports, Power Finance; Sell Infosys: Experts
The Sensex rose over 100 points while the broader Nifty moved above its crucial psychological level of 8,300 on the back of buying in banking, oil & gas and power stocks.
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking
Buy Adani Ports with stop loss at Rs 275 for target of Rs 300-310
Buy Indian Oil with stop loss at Rs 340 for target of Rs 370-375
Buy Power Finance Corporation with stop loss at Rs 123 for target of Rs 135-140
Gaurav Bissa, derivatives analyst at LKP Securities
Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 460 for target of Rs 500
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 1,195 for target of Rs 1,300
Sell Infosys for target of Rs 965 with stop loss at Rs 1,010
Mehraboon Irani, principal & head - private client group business at Nirmal Bang Securities
Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers, Dalmia Sugar and Sterlite Technologies
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
