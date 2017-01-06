NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Adani Ports, Power Finance; Sell Infosys: Experts

Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: January 06, 2017 10:16 (IST)
The Sensex rose over 100 points while the broader Nifty moved above its crucial psychological level of 8,300 on the back of buying in banking, oil & gas and power stocks. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Stock Talk

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking

Buy Adani Ports with stop loss at Rs 275 for target of Rs 300-310

Buy Indian Oil with stop loss at Rs 340 for target of Rs 370-375

Buy Power Finance Corporation with stop loss at Rs 123 for target of Rs 135-140

Gaurav Bissa, derivatives analyst at LKP Securities

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 460 for target of Rs 500

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 1,195 for target of Rs 1,300

Sell Infosys for target of Rs 965 with stop loss at Rs 1,010

Mehraboon Irani, principal & head - private client group business at Nirmal Bang Securities

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers, Dalmia Sugar and Sterlite Technologies

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: January 06, 2017 10:16 (IST)
