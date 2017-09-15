Trading Calls: Buy Ajanta Pharma, Axis Bank, Tata Motors DVR, Say Experts

Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Friday tracking geopolitical tensions. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange was down 0.51 per cent or 51.5 point as of 8.40 am. Meanwhile, US stock futures and Asian shares dipped after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, demonstrating Pyongyang's defiance in the face of intensifying sanctions. Hang Seng was down 0.60 per cent, Kospi fell 0.32 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.25 per cent. Overnight, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18 per cent. The S&P 500 edged up 0.08 per cent, to 2,498.37, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.91 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 6,460.19. Here are some trading calls shares by market experts:



Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research



Buy Ajanta Pharma for a target of Rs 1,320 with stop loss at Rs1,195

Buy Tata Motors DVR for a target of Rs 245 with stop loss at Rs 220Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 532 with stop loss at Rs 514Buy Adani Port for a target of Rs 412 with stop loss at Rs 397