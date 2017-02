Trading Calls: Buy Allahabad Bank, PNB; Sell Hindalco, ONGC, Say Analysts

Indian stock markets were flat today with a surge in index heavyweight Reliance Industries offsetting losses from select telecom, banking, auto and FMCG stocks. Reliance Industries surged over 5 per cent. On the other hand, selling pressure was strong in Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Bharti Infratel, ITC and Axis Bank. In other global markets, Asian stocks were mostly flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after declining 0.3 per cent in early trades. Japan was down 1.2 per cent, and Australia off 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.Buy SBI, HPCL, and Sun Pharma from a medium to long-term perspective

Buy Havells India with target of Rs 490 (time period: 3 months)Buy Satin Credit with target of Rs 550 (time period: 3 months)Sell ICICI Bank with target Rs 230 (time period: 3 months)Sell ONGC with target of Rs 180 and stop-loss of Rs 202Sell Hindalco with target of Rs 170 and stop-loss of Rs 187Buy Sun Pharma with target of Rs 720 and stop-loss of Rs 650Buy Allahabad Bank with target of Rs 81 and stop-loss of Rs 70Buy PNB with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss of Rs 135Buy Petronet LNG with target of Rs 405 and stop-loss Rs 390