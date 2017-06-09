Trading Calls: Buy Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Say Experts

Trading call from Ruchit Jain: Buy Ashok Leyland with stop-loss at Rs 90.90 and target of Rs 102
The Sensex edged lower while Nifty moved closer to 9,600 levels amid selling pressure in IT stocks. Infosys fell nearly 3 per cent. Other IT stocks like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and TCS also fell between 0.9-1.6 per cent. The IT sub-index of NSE fell nearly 1.2 per cent. Meawhile, analysts share their trading picks.
Ruchit Jain, technical analyst, Angel Broking
(Time frame - 1-2 weeks)
Buy Ashok Leyland with stop-loss at Rs 90.90 and target of Rs 102
Buy Manappuram Finance with stop-loss at Rs 89.25 and target of Rs 104
Simi Bhaumik, market analyst
Buy Kaveri Seeds on dips with stop-loss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 695-720
Buy Federal Bank on dips with stop-loss at Rs 111 and target of Rs 120-126
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.