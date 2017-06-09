NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Say Experts

Analysts share four trading picks for the short-term
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 09, 2017 09:40 (IST)
Trading call from Ruchit Jain: Buy Ashok Leyland with stop-loss at Rs 90.90 and target of Rs 102
The Sensex edged lower while Nifty moved closer to 9,600 levels amid selling pressure in IT stocks. Infosys fell nearly 3 per cent. Other IT stocks like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and TCS also fell between 0.9-1.6 per cent. The IT sub-index of NSE fell nearly 1.2 per cent. Meawhile, analysts share their trading picks. 

Ruchit Jain, technical analyst, Angel Broking

(Time frame - 1-2 weeks)

Buy Ashok Leyland with stop-loss at Rs 90.90 and target of Rs 102

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop-loss at Rs 89.25 and target of Rs 104

Simi Bhaumik, market analyst

Buy Kaveri Seeds on dips with stop-loss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 695-720

Buy Federal Bank on dips  with stop-loss at Rs 111 and target of Rs 120-126

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: June 09, 2017 09:40 (IST)
