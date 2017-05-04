Trading Calls: Buy Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hexaware, Say Experts
Sensex rose over 200 points while Nifty reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 9,350 on the back of strong gains in banking shares after the the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters. The ordinance is aimed at empowering RBI to deal more effectively with stressed assets than earlier. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit to stock market experts on their top trading picks.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Stock Talk
Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas
Buy Transport Corporation Of India for target price of Rs 295
Buy Cadila Healthcare for long term for target price of Rs 520
TS Harihar, chief executive & founder at HRBV Client Solutions
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for target of Rs 1,050
Buy SH Kelkar & Company for one quarter for target price of Rs 360-365
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking
Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 2,852 for target of Rs 2,994
Buy Coal India around Rs 277 with stop loss at Rs 272 for target of Rs 288
Buy Infosys around Rs 930 with stop loss at Rs 908 for target of Rs 967
K Subramanyam, co-head, equity advisory at Altamount Capital
Buy Heaxaware with stop loss at Rs 224 for target of Rs 250
Buy MRPL with stop loss at Rs 127 for target of Rs 142
Buy Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 440 for target of Rs 475
