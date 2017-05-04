NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hexaware, Say Experts

Sensex rose over 200 points while Nifty reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 9,350 on the back of strong gains in banking shares.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 04, 2017 09:56 (IST)
Sensex rose over 200 points while Nifty reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 9,350 on the back of strong gains in banking shares after the the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters. The ordinance is aimed at empowering RBI to deal more effectively with stressed assets than earlier. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit to stock market experts on their top trading picks.

Stock Talk

Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas

Buy Transport Corporation Of India for target price of Rs 295

Buy Cadila Healthcare for long term for target price of Rs 520

TS Harihar, chief executive & founder at HRBV Client Solutions

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for target of Rs 1,050

Buy SH Kelkar & Company for one quarter for target price of Rs 360-365

Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking

Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 2,852 for target of Rs 2,994

Buy Coal India around Rs 277 with stop loss at Rs 272 for target of Rs 288

Buy Infosys around Rs 930 with stop loss at Rs 908 for target of Rs 967

K Subramanyam, co-head, equity advisory at Altamount Capital

Buy Heaxaware with stop loss at Rs 224 for target of Rs 250

Buy MRPL with stop loss at Rs 127 for target of Rs 142

Buy Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 440 for target of Rs 475

Story first published on: May 04, 2017 09:56 (IST)
