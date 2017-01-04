Trading Calls: Buy Bajaj Finserv, Ashok Leyland, Jain Irrigation, Say Experts

Indian shares rose mildly higher on Wednesday after a flat start. The Sensex gained nearly 70 points to regain the 26,700 mark while the broader Nifty peeked above 8,200, led by metal, realty and media stocks. Midcaps were seen outperforming the broader markets. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.



Stock talk



Siddharth Sedani, vice president advisory, Anand Rathi

Buy Ramco Cement for investment for a target price of Rs 718Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target price of Rs 3,415Buy Ashok Leyland for a long-term target price of Rs 115Buy Asian Paints for a long-term target of Rs 1,110Buy Granules India for a target price of Rs 117 with stop loss at Rs 109Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 95 with stop loss at Rs 89Buy Century Textile for a target price of Rs 889 with stop loss at Rs 820