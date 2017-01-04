NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy Bajaj Finserv, Ashok Leyland, Jain Irrigation, Say Experts

The Sensex gained nearly 70 points to regain 26,700 mark while the broader Nifty peeked above 8,200, led by metal, realty and media stocks.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 04, 2017 10:32 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Trading Calls: Buy Bajaj Finserv, Ashok Leyland, Jain Irrigation, Say Experts

Indian shares rose mildly higher on Wednesday after a flat start. The Sensex gained nearly 70 points to regain the 26,700 mark while the broader Nifty peeked above 8,200, led by metal, realty and media stocks. Midcaps were seen outperforming the broader markets. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies. 

Stock talk 

Siddharth Sedani, vice president advisory, Anand Rathi 



Buy Ramco Cement for investment for a target price of Rs 718 

Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target price of Rs 3,415 

Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services 

Buy Ashok Leyland for a long-term target price of Rs 115 

Buy Asian Paints for a long-term target of Rs 1,110 

Manas Jaiswal, manasjaiswal.com 

Buy Granules India for a target price of Rs 117 with stop loss at Rs 109 

Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 95 with stop loss at Rs 89 

Buy Century Textile for a target price of Rs 889 with stop loss at Rs 820 

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: January 04, 2017 10:32 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Now, Get Discount On LPG Cylinder Payment Made Online
trading callsBajaj FinservRamco CementAshok LeylandAsian Paints

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.