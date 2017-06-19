NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy BEL, ACC, AB Nuvo, Ujjivan Financial, Say Experts

Among the frontline stocks, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel led the gains
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 19, 2017 09:40 (IST)
Market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Ruchit Jain share their trading picks.
Indian stocks markets edged higher on Monday, tracking mostly higher Asian markets. The Sensex was up nearly 180 points while Nifty edged closer to 9,650. Among the frontline stocks, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel led the gains. In Asian markets, Tokyo stocks rose on Monday morning, tracking a record close for the Dow on Wall Street, with exporters boosted by a weaker yen as data showed Japan saw a surprise trade deficit in May. Meanwhile, market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Ruchit Jain share their short-term trading picks.

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research
Buy Ujjivan Financial Services on dips for target of Rs 345 and stop-loss of Rs 315
Buy Aditya Birla Nuvo on dips for target of Rs 1740 and stop-loss of Rs 1640

Ruchit Jain, Angel Broking
Buy Bharat Electronics with target of 179 (2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 164.50
Buy ACC with target of Rs 1730 (2-3 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 1,584

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: June 19, 2017 09:40 (IST)
