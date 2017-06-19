Trading Calls: Buy BEL, ACC, AB Nuvo, Ujjivan Financial, Say Experts

Market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Ruchit Jain share their trading picks.
Indian stocks markets edged higher on Monday, tracking mostly higher Asian markets. The Sensex was up nearly 180 points while Nifty edged closer to 9,650. Among the frontline stocks, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel led the gains. In Asian markets, Tokyo stocks rose on Monday morning, tracking a record close for the Dow on Wall Street, with exporters boosted by a weaker yen as data showed Japan saw a surprise trade deficit in May. Meanwhile, market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Ruchit Jain share their short-term trading picks.
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research Buy Ujjivan Financial Services on dips for target of Rs 345 and stop-loss of Rs 315 Buy Aditya Birla Nuvo on dips for target of Rs 1740 and stop-loss of Rs 1640
Ruchit Jain, Angel Broking Buy Bharat Electronics with target of 179 (2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 164.50 Buy ACC with target of Rs 1730 (2-3 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 1,584
