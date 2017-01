Trading Calls: Buy Karnataka Bank, Havells India; Sell Dr Reddy's, Say Experts

The BSE Sensex and Nifty edged up on Tuesday, led by buying in auto, metals and energy stocks. The Sensex rose over 100 points while the Nifty was just 12 points shy of 8,300 at day's high. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Buy Britannia for a target price of Rs 3,030 with stop loss at Rs 2,842Buy Century Textiles for a target price of Rs 882 with stop loss at Rs 813Buy Karnataka Bank for a target price of Rs 123 with stop loss at Rs 116Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,313 with stop loss at Rs 1,173Buy Indiabulls Housing for a target price of Rs 724 with stop loss at Rs 659Buy HCL Tech for a target price of Rs 895 with stop loss at Rs 807Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 495 with stop loss at Rs 460Buy Havells India for a target price of Rs 380 with stop loss at Rs 352Sell Dr Reddy's Laboratories for a target price of Rs 3,000 with stop loss at Rs 3,145