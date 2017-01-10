NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Karnataka Bank, Havells India; Sell Dr Reddy's, Say Experts

The BSE Sensex and Nifty edged up on Tuesday, led by buying in auto, metals and energy stocks. The Sensex rose over 100 points while the Nifty was just 12 points shy of 8,300 at day's high.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 10, 2017 10:12 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.
Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Stock talk

Sameet Chavan, equity technical analyst, Angel Broking

Buy Britannia for a target price of Rs 3,030 with stop loss at Rs 2,842

Buy Century Textiles for a target price of Rs 882 with stop loss at Rs 813

Buy Karnataka Bank for a target price of Rs 123 with stop loss at Rs 116

Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder and director, Investeria Financial Services

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,313 with stop loss at Rs 1,173

Buy Indiabulls Housing for a target price of Rs 724 with stop loss at Rs 659

Buy HCL Tech for a target price of Rs 895 with stop loss at Rs 807

Aditya Agarwal, Head Technical Research, Way2wealth

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 495 with stop loss at Rs 460

Buy Havells India for a target price of Rs 380 with stop loss at Rs 352

Sell Dr Reddy's Laboratories for a target price of Rs 3,000 with stop loss at Rs 3,145

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: January 10, 2017 10:10 (IST)
