Trading Calls: Buy Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Heidelberg Cement, Say Experts
Some analysts say gains could be capped in the near term given the sharp rally in recent sessions.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 03, 2017 09:26 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
The Nifty struggled in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking after the recent rally. Some analysts say gains could be capped in the near term given the sharp rally in recent sessions. Better-than-expected Q3 earnings and the Budget have helped support the market gains in recent sessions. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their top picks.
Stock Talk
Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart
Buy Glenmark Pharma with target of Rs 940
Buy Coal India with target of Rs 330
Avinnash Gorakssakar, Head Research at Joindre Capital Services Ltd
Buy Quick Heal with target of Rs 316
Buy KM Sugars with target of Rs 50
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with target of Rs 715-720 and stop-loss of Rs 675
Buy Coal India with target of Rs 332-335 and stop-loss of Rs 314
Buy Heidelberg Cement with target of Rs 140 and stop-loss of 126
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.