Trading Calls: Buy Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Heidelberg Cement, Say Experts

Some analysts say gains could be capped in the near term given the sharp rally in recent sessions.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 03, 2017 09:26 (IST)
The Nifty struggled in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking after the recent rally. Some analysts say gains could be capped in the near term given the sharp rally in recent sessions. Better-than-expected Q3 earnings and the Budget have helped support the market gains in recent sessions. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their top picks.

Stock Talk

Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart

Buy Glenmark Pharma with target of Rs 940

Buy Coal India with target of Rs 330

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Head Research at Joindre Capital Services Ltd

Buy Quick Heal with target of Rs 316

Buy KM Sugars with target of Rs 50

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with target of Rs 715-720 and stop-loss of Rs 675

Buy Coal India with target of Rs 332-335 and stop-loss of Rs 314

Buy Heidelberg Cement with target of Rs 140 and stop-loss of 126

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: February 03, 2017 09:26 (IST)
