Trading Calls: Buy Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Heidelberg Cement, Say Experts

The Nifty struggled in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking after the recent rally. Some analysts say gains could be capped in the near term given the sharp rally in recent sessions. Better-than-expected Q3 earnings and the Budget have helped support the market gains in recent sessions. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their top picks.

Buy Glenmark Pharma with target of Rs 940Buy Coal India with target of Rs 330Buy Quick Heal with target of Rs 316Buy KM Sugars with target of Rs 50Buy Aurobindo Pharma with target of Rs 715-720 and stop-loss of Rs 675Buy Coal India with target of Rs 332-335 and stop-loss of Rs 314Buy Heidelberg Cement with target of Rs 140 and stop-loss of 126