Trading Calls: Buy Equitas Holdings, SBI; Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts
Sensex and Nifty were trading in a choppy manner on the back of weakness in rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares.
Edited by Abhishek | Last Updated: February 07, 2017 10:04 (IST) Abhishek
Sensex and Nifty were trading in a choppy manner on the back of weakness in rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market analysts for their top stock picks.
Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory - equities at Motilal Oswal
Buy Equitas Holdings for target of Rs 240
Buy Orient Cement for target of Rs 167
Vishal B Malkan, trading coach at Malkansview
Buy Jindal Steel with stop loss at Rs 85 for target of Rs 115-120
Buy Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 127 for target of Rs 145-150
TS Harihar, chief executive & founder of HRBV Client Solutions
Buy SBI for a few months for target of Rs 350
Buy TVS Electronics for target of Rs 250
Sell ICICI Bank as asset quality concerns have come back and are not going away in a hurry for target of Rs 225
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.