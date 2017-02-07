NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Equitas Holdings, SBI; Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty were trading in a choppy manner on the back of weakness in rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares.
Edited by Abhishek | Last Updated: February 07, 2017 10:04 (IST)
Sensex and Nifty were trading in a choppy manner on the back of weakness in rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market analysts for their top stock picks.

Stock Talk

Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory - equities at Motilal Oswal

Buy Equitas Holdings for target of Rs 240

Buy Orient Cement for target of Rs 167

Vishal B Malkan, trading coach at Malkansview

Buy Jindal Steel with stop loss at Rs 85 for target of Rs 115-120

Buy Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 127 for target of Rs 145-150

TS Harihar, chief executive & founder of HRBV Client Solutions

Buy SBI for a few months for target of Rs 350

Buy TVS Electronics for target of Rs 250

Sell ICICI Bank as asset quality concerns have come back and are not going away in a hurry for target of Rs 225

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: February 07, 2017 10:04 (IST)
