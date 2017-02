Trading Calls: Buy Equitas Holdings, SBI; Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty were trading in a choppy manner on the back of weakness in rate sensitive banking, real estate and auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meet. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market analysts for their top stock picks.

Buy Equitas Holdings for target of Rs 240Buy Orient Cement for target of Rs 167Buy Jindal Steel with stop loss at Rs 85 for target of Rs 115-120Buy Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 127 for target of Rs 145-150Buy SBI for a few months for target of Rs 350Buy TVS Electronics for target of Rs 250Sell ICICI Bank as asset quality concerns have come back and are not going away in a hurry for target of Rs 225