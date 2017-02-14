Trading Calls: Buy Exide, Axis Bank, Petronet LNG; Sell India Cements, Say Experts
Analysts say that Indian markets are likely to see consolidation in the next 2-3 weeks.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 09:28 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
The state election results will be the next trigger for markets, say analysts.
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading picks.