Trading Calls: Buy Exide, Axis Bank, Petronet LNG; Sell India Cements, Say Experts

Both BSE Sensex and Nifty continued to see consolidation on Tuesday, as seen in the last few sessions. Sensex and Nifty were down marginally. Analysts say that Indian markets are likely to see consolidation in the next 2-3 weeks. The state election results will be the next trigger for the markets, they say. NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading picks.

Buy Exide Industries with target of Rs 230 and stop-loss of Rs 209Buy NMDC with target of Rs 175-180 (investment call)Buy Axis Bank with target of Rs 532 and stop-loss of Rs 478Buy Motherson Sumi with target of Rs 376 and stop-loss of Rs 333Buy Petronet LNG with target of Rs 415 and stop-loss of Rs 366Sell India Cements with target of Rs 150 and stop-loss of Rs 164.50