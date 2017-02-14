NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Exide, Axis Bank, Petronet LNG; Sell India Cements, Say Experts

Analysts say that Indian markets are likely to see consolidation in the next 2-3 weeks.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 09:28 (IST)
The state election results will be the next trigger for markets, say analysts.
Both BSE Sensex and Nifty continued to see consolidation on Tuesday, as seen in the last few sessions. Sensex and Nifty were down marginally. Analysts say that Indian markets are likely to see consolidation in the next 2-3 weeks. The state election results will be the next trigger for the markets, they say. NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading picks.

Stock Talk

Shrikant Shetty VP, Advisory - Equities Motilal Oswal

Buy Exide Industries with target of Rs 230 and stop-loss of Rs 209

Buy NMDC with target of Rs 175-180 (investment call)

Sameet Chavan, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel Broking

Buy Axis Bank with target of Rs 532 and stop-loss of Rs 478

Buy Motherson Sumi with target of Rs 376 and stop-loss of Rs 333

Buy Petronet LNG with target of Rs 415 and stop-loss of Rs 366

Sell India Cements with target of Rs 150 and stop-loss of Rs 164.50

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: February 14, 2017 09:28 (IST)
