Trading Calls: Buy Finolex Industries, Federal Bank, Shri Ram Transport Finance, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty edged higher in opening deals on the back of nominal gains in select banking, auto, power and FMCG shares but the undertone of the stock markets was broadly flattish as analysts said that the markets were witnessing stock specific action ahead of derivatives expiry for the month of March which is due tomorrow and a caution also prevailed on the Dalal Street ahead of debate on Goods and Services Tax reform bill which will be discussed in the Lok Sabha later in the day. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.



Stock Talk



Avinnash Gorakssakar, head of research at Joindre Capital Services

Buy: The company is on a strong earnings trajectory with a volume growth of 14-15 per cent. Valuations are looking good and investors can buy it for target price of Rs 650.Buy: FY18 should be a strong year for NBCC and investors can buy it for target of Rs 203.Buy: The company has been maintaining good EBITDA margins and that will be seen in FY 18 as well. Investors can buy for target of Rs 240.Buy: The stock looks interesting in agriculture space as it has launched new product and has exponential potential to go ahead.Buy: The stock is looking good from mid-cap banking space with a 32 per cent loan book growth.Buywith stop loss below Rs 1,028 for target of Rs 1,090Buywith stop loss below Rs 1,049 for target of Rs 1,120Sellwith stop loss at Rs 209 for target of Rs 195Buywith stop loss at Rs 1,010 for target of Rs 1,100Buyaround Rs 2,430 with stop loss at Rs 2,400 for target of Rs 2,500-2,530Buyaround Rs 195- 196 with stop loss at Rs 193 for target of Rs 202-203