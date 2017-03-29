NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Finolex Industries, Federal Bank, Shri Ram Transport Finance, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty edged higher in today's session on the back of strong global cues. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: March 29, 2017 09:51 (IST)
Shrikant Chouhan recommends buying InterGlobe Aviation for target of Rs 1,100.
Sensex and Nifty edged higher in opening deals on the back of nominal gains in select banking, auto, power and FMCG shares but the undertone of the stock markets was broadly flattish as analysts said that the markets were witnessing stock specific action ahead of derivatives expiry for the month of March which is due tomorrow and a caution also prevailed on the Dalal Street ahead of debate on Goods and Services Tax reform bill which will be discussed in the Lok Sabha later in the day. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Stock Talk

Avinnash Gorakssakar, head of research at Joindre Capital Services



Buy Finolex Industries: The company is on a strong earnings trajectory with a volume growth of 14-15 per cent. Valuations are looking good and investors can buy it for target price of Rs 650.

Buy NBCC: FY18 should be a strong year for NBCC and investors can buy it for target of Rs 203.

Buy Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: The company has been maintaining good EBITDA margins and that will be seen in FY 18 as well. Investors can buy for target of Rs 240.

Siddharth Sedani, vice president advisory at Anand Rathi

Buy UPL: The stock looks interesting in agriculture space as it has launched new product and has exponential potential to go ahead.

Buy Federal Bank: The stock is looking good from mid-cap banking space with a 32 per cent loan book growth.

Market expert Manas Jaiswal

Buy Century Textile with stop loss below Rs 1,028 for target of Rs 1,090

Buy Shri Ram Transport Finance with stop loss below Rs 1,049 for target of Rs 1,120

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 209 for target of Rs 195

Shrikant Chouhan, technical analyst at Kotak Securities

Buy InterGlobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1,010 for target of Rs 1,100

Buy TCS around Rs 2,430 with stop loss at Rs 2,400 for target of Rs 2,500-2,530

Buy Power Grid around Rs 195- 196 with stop loss at Rs 193 for target of Rs 202-203



Story first published on: March 29, 2017 09:34 (IST)
