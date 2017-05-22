Trading Calls: Buy Fortis Healthcare, SBI, Say Experts
The Sensex added nearly 250 points in early trade while the broader Nifty index was just one point shy of 9,500.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 22, 2017 09:39 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies
Indian markets started the new week with a positive start, supported by gains in the FMCG, realty, metals and auto stocks. The Sensex added nearly 250 points in early trade while the broader Nifty index was just one point shy of 9,500. Domestic shares were also supported by positive movements in the other Asian markets, where stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month following modest gains in US shares, amid the dollar under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermined confidence in US economic policy. Back home, the government on Friday finalised Goods and Services Tax rates for substantial items and services, clearing a major hurdle towards a July 1 rollout of much-awaited new nationwide indirect tax regime. Analysts say this is likely to be a major trigger for markets and the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.