Trading Calls: Buy Fortis Healthcare, SBI, Say Experts

Indian markets started the new week with a positive start, supported by gains in the FMCG, realty, metals and auto stocks. The Sensex added nearly 250 points in early trade while the broader Nifty index was just one point shy of 9,500. Domestic shares were also supported by positive movements in the other Asian markets, where stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month following modest gains in US shares, amid the dollar under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermined confidence in US economic policy. Back home, the government on Friday finalised Goods and Services Tax rates for substantial items and services, clearing a major hurdle towards a July 1 rollout of much-awaited new nationwide indirect tax regime. Analysts say this is likely to be a major trigger for markets and the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.Stock talkRuchit Jain, equity technical analyst, Angel Broking:

Buy SBI for a target price of Rs 325Buy Fortis Healthcare below Rs 197 for a target price of Rs 217Buy Concor (Container Corporation of India) for a target price of Rs 1,240 with stop loss at below Rs 1,175Vijay Chopra, MD and CEO, Enoch Ventures:Buy ITC for a target price of Rs 300 with stop loss at Rs 280But BHEL for a target price of Rs 170 with stop loss at Rs 160Buy Fortis Healthcare for a target price of Rs 215 with stop loss at Rs 195Siddharth Sedani, vice president advisory, Anand Rathi:Buy KEI Industries for a target price of Rs 276Buy Mangalam Cement for a target price of Rs 412Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.