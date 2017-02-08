Trading Calls: Buy Future Consumer, Marico, SML Isuzu, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement which is due to come out in the afternoon. Analysts say that the stock markets are likely to tread with caution in today's session and market participants would closely watch out for Reserve Bank of India's policy decision. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.
Stock Talk
Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst, Sharekhan
Buy Future Consumer Ltd for target of Rs 35 with stop loss at Rs 23
Buy Thiru Arooran Sugars for target of Rs 103 with stop loss at Rs 64.50
Buy Astra Microwave Products for target of Rs 140 with stop loss at Rs 108
Market expert Manas Jaiswal
Buy Torrent Power for target of Rs 220 with stop loss below Rs 204
Buy Marico Ltd for target of Rs 282 with stop loss below Rs 253
Avinnash Gorakssakar, head of research at Joindre Capital Services
Buy SML Isuzu for target of Rs 1,500
Buy KM Sugar Mills for target of Rs 45-50
Buy PNB Housing Finance for target of Rs 1,200 for 12-15 month time frame
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.