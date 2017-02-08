NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy Future Consumer, Marico, SML Isuzu, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement which is due to come out in the afternoon.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: February 08, 2017 10:47 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Trading Calls: Buy Future Consumer, Marico, SML Isuzu, Say Experts
Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement which is due to come out in the afternoon. Analysts say that the stock markets are likely to tread with caution in today's session and market participants would closely watch out for Reserve Bank of India's policy decision. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Stock Talk

Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst, Sharekhan

Buy Future Consumer Ltd for target of Rs 35 with stop loss at Rs 23

Buy Thiru Arooran Sugars for target of Rs 103 with stop loss at Rs 64.50

Buy Astra Microwave Products for target of Rs 140 with stop loss at Rs 108

Market expert Manas Jaiswal

Buy Torrent Power for target of Rs 220 with stop loss below Rs 204

Buy Marico Ltd for target of Rs 282 with stop loss below Rs 253

Avinnash Gorakssakar, head of research at Joindre Capital Services

Buy SML Isuzu for target of Rs 1,500

Buy KM Sugar Mills for target of Rs 45-50

Buy PNB Housing Finance for target of Rs 1,200  for 12-15 month time frame

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 08, 2017 10:47 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Indian Billionaire Senses Bonanza From Trump's Protectionist Policies
SensexTrading CallsStock TipsStock CallsFuture ConsumerMaricoSML IsuzuJay ThakkarAvinnash GorakssakarAvinnash Gorakssakar's top picks

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.