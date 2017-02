Trading Calls: Buy Future Retail, Tata Chemical, Petronet LNG, Tata Steel, Say Experts

Indian stock markets were flat in first hour of trade on Tuesday. But midcap and smallcap stocks continued to march on setting new highs. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up around 0.40 per cent. Analysts say that Nifty has strong support at 8700 levels and resistance at 8,950 levels. Meanwhile, Asian markets held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.

Buy REC with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss at Rs 140Buy Tata Chemical with target of Rs 600 and stop-loss of Rs 560Buy Petronet LNG with target at Rs 420 and stop-loss at Rs 390Buy Future Retail with target at Rs 245 and stop-loss of 214Buy Tata Steel with target of Rs 506 and stop-loss of Rs 477Buy PNB with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss of Rs 138Buy Siemens India with target of Rs 1290 and stop-loss of Rs 1175Buy RBL Bank, Coromandel international from a medium to long term perspectiveDisclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.