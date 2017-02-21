NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Future Retail, Tata Chemical, Petronet LNG, Tata Steel, Say Experts

Midcap and smallcap stocks continued to march on setting new highs
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 21, 2017 10:01 (IST)
Midcap and smallcap stocks soared to new highs
Indian stock markets were flat in first hour of trade on Tuesday. But midcap and smallcap stocks continued to march on setting new highs. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up around 0.40 per cent. Analysts say that Nifty has strong support at 8700 levels and resistance at 8,950 levels.  Meanwhile, Asian markets held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies. 

Stock Talk

Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth

Buy REC with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss at Rs 140

Buy Tata Chemical with target of Rs 600 and stop-loss of Rs 560

Buy Petronet LNG with target at Rs 420 and stop-loss at Rs 390

Buy Future Retail with target at Rs 245 and stop-loss of 214

Sameet Chavan, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking

Buy Tata Steel with target of Rs 506 and stop-loss of Rs 477

Buy PNB with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss of Rs 138

Buy Siemens India with target of Rs 1290 and stop-loss of Rs 1175

VK Sharma of HDFC Securities
Buy RBL Bank, Coromandel international from a medium to long term perspective

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

 

Story first published on: February 21, 2017 10:01 (IST)
