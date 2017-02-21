Trading Calls: Buy Future Retail, Tata Chemical, Petronet LNG, Tata Steel, Say Experts

Midcap and smallcap stocks continued to march on setting new highs
Indian stock markets were flat in first hour of trade on Tuesday. But midcap and smallcap stocks continued to march on setting new highs. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up around 0.40 per cent. Analysts say that Nifty has strong support at 8700 levels and resistance at 8,950 levels. Meanwhile, Asian markets held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.
Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth
Buy REC with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss at Rs 140
Buy Tata Chemical with target of Rs 600 and stop-loss of Rs 560
Buy Petronet LNG with target at Rs 420 and stop-loss at Rs 390
Buy Future Retail with target at Rs 245 and stop-loss of 214
Sameet Chavan, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking
Buy Tata Steel with target of Rs 506 and stop-loss of Rs 477
Buy PNB with target of Rs 155 and stop-loss of Rs 138
Buy Siemens India with target of Rs 1290 and stop-loss of Rs 1175
VK Sharma of HDFC Securities Buy RBL Bank, Coromandel international from a medium to long term perspective
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.