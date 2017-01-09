NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Gail, JSW Energy; Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts

Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 09, 2017 09:49 (IST)
Indian markets opened marginally higher on Monday tracking positive Asian shares. However, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - shed early gains weighed down by IT stocks, which fell for the third straight day on H-1B visa concerns. The Nifty IT sub-index of NSE was down 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Stock talk

TS Harihar, chief executive and founder, HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd

Buy IRB Infra for a target price of Rs 260

Buy Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 575

Sell ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 225

Ruchit Jain, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel Broking

Buy GAIL India for a target price of Rs 470 with stop loss at Rs 427

Buy Britannia for a target price of Rs 3,030 with stop loss at Rs 2,820

Vishal B Malkan, trading coach, Malkansview

Buy JSW Energy for a target price of Rs 71 with stop loss at Rs 64

Buy OBC for a target price of Rs 122 with stop loss at Rs 107

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: January 09, 2017 09:17 (IST)
