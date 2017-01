Trading Calls: Buy Gail, JSW Energy; Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts

Indian markets opened marginally higher on Monday tracking positive Asian shares. However, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - shed early gains weighed down by IT stocks, which fell for the third straight day on H-1B visa concerns. The Nifty IT sub-index of NSE was down 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.Stock talk

Buy IRB Infra for a target price of Rs 260Buy Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 575Sell ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 225Buy GAIL India for a target price of Rs 470 with stop loss at Rs 427Buy Britannia for a target price of Rs 3,030 with stop loss at Rs 2,820Buy JSW Energy for a target price of Rs 71 with stop loss at Rs 64Buy OBC for a target price of Rs 122 with stop loss at Rs 107