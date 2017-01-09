Trading Calls: Buy Gail, JSW Energy; Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts
Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.
Last Updated: January 09, 2017 09:49 (IST)
Indian markets opened marginally higher on Monday tracking positive Asian shares. However, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - shed early gains weighed down by IT stocks, which fell for the third straight day on H-1B visa concerns. The Nifty IT sub-index of NSE was down 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.