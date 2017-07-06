NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Gateway Distriparks, Maharashtra Seamless, Say Expert

Gains in the market were led by banking, auto and pharma shares. Bank of Baroda was the top gainer in Nifty.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: July 06, 2017 09:53 (IST)
Indian shares traded higher on Thursday with Sensex gaining nearly 70 points and Nifty rising over 15 points to regain the 9,650 mark. Gains in the market were led by banking, auto and pharma shares. Bank of Baroda was the top gainer in Nifty, up 1.74 per cent followed by Lupin and Asian Paints, which rose 1.44 per cent and 1.22 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Asian shares traded lower. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.60 per cent while Hang Seng was 0.32 per cent lower. Here are some trading ideas from market expert Simi Bhaumik.

Simi Bhaumik, research analyst

Buy Gateway Distriparks for a target of Rs 293 with stop loss at Rs 274.50

Buy Maharashtra Seamless for a target of Rs 430 with stop loss at Rs 390.
 

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: July 06, 2017 09:53 (IST)
